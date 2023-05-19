ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Did you miss out on the chance to get tickets to the Kenny Chesney concert at The Wharf Amphitheater? Don’t fret! A second Kenny Chesney concert has been added to the calendar.

Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini were originally only playing at The Wharf on Saturday, May 27. Now, the two will be playing on Friday, May 26 as well.

Tickets for the Friday show go will go on sale Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

The Wharf will be hosting many famous musicians this summer including Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Sam Hunt and 3 Doors Down.