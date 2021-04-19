Kayak launch opens at Blakeley State Park

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Historic Blakeley State Park has added a kayak launch to its amenities in Baldwin County. The new addition features a handicapped-accessible ramp and floating dock.

The new kayak launch is located on the Tensaw River and is accessible near the current Delta Explorer dock.

“Adding a professionally-built kayak launch has been on the park’s wish list for quite a while,” notes park director Mike Bunn. “This sturdy and easily-accessible system will help our users explore our amazing natural environment. We sincerely appreciate our legislative delegation’s support in making needed improvement projects like this happen.”