GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Kansas man has died after he drowned on West Beach, according to officials with the Gulf Shores Fire Department.

Officers with the Gulf Shores Police Department said they received a call about a swimmer in distress on Sunday. GSFD responded to the call when it came in around 2:30 p.m. The man was in the water in the 1000 block of West Beach, near 10th Street.

GSFD said the man was from Kansas and was in his late 60s. The area in which he was swimming was part of an unguarded beach. GSFD also rescued one swimmer from the waters Sunday.