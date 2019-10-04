Kaishan Compressors USA in business in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Just over a year after the groundbreaking, Kaishan Compressors in Loxley is open for business in a brand new, $15 million, 65 thousand square foot manufacturing plant.

It’s the Chinese companies first manufacturing plant in the U.S. with cutting edge technology, that we are not even allowed to show on camera.

Air compressors are called the “fourth utility”, used in all phases of manufacturing. But this is not just a manufacturing and assembly plant, it is now Kaishan’s corporate headquarters says CEO Keith Schumacher. “We’re going to create high-value jobs in assembly, manufacturing, sales, marketing, product engineering. So, that’s a great opportunity for the community and our customers are going to like that as well because there is something that resonates with people about made in the USA.”

While the parts used now are made in China, we’re told that will eventually change.

62 jobs have been created so far, that is expected to grow. Discussions are already underway about expanding the facility.

You can check out job openings at Kaishan’s website at www.kaishanusa.com.

