ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale police officers arrested a juvenile in the Robertsdale High School parking lot Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Robertsdale Police Department.

According to the release, the juvenile “was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.” The release said the arrest is “completely unrelated to the recent school threat incident.”

“The juvenile was charged accordingly and taken into police custody,” the release reads.

RPD sent out the release to maintain transparency following the recent events.