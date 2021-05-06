Juvenile arrested after posting threat on social media against Robertsdale middle school

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A juvenile was arrested on Wednesday evening after posting a threat on social media against a Robertsdale middle school, according to police.
Robertsdale police say the juvenile made a threat towards Central Baldwin Middle School.
Below is the news release from the Robertsdale Police Department:
“Earlier this evening, Robertsdale Police Department became aware of a threat circulating on social media, that was directed towards Central Baldwin Middle School. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a juvenile and that juvenile is in custody at this time. The juvenile in custody is believed to be the only person responsible.”Robertsdale Police Department
Principal Phillip Fountain with Central Baldwin Middle sent the following statement Thursday morning.
ATTENTION PARENTS:
The Baldwin County Public School System is committed to the safety of our students and further, being transparent with our parents. School administration was made aware of a threat on social media toward Central Baldwin Middle School late last night. Authorities acted swiftly and responded to the student’s home. That student was taken into custody.
As they often do, rumors may start to spread and I encourage you to not participate in those. Confirmed information will be sent by me, the school system and law enforcement. This matter has been taken care of and we are continuing on with our normal school day. We’d like to thank our Central Baldwin SRO, our Loxley Elementary SRO, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Robertsdale Police for their quick work and their dedication to our schools and students.
Thank you for your time,
Phillip Fountain,
Principal