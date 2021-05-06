Juvenile arrested after posting threat on social media against Robertsdale middle school

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A juvenile was arrested on Wednesday evening after posting a threat on social media against a Robertsdale middle school, according to police.

Robertsdale police say the juvenile made a threat towards Central Baldwin Middle School.

Below is the news release from the Robertsdale Police Department:

“Earlier this evening, Robertsdale Police Department became aware of a threat circulating on social media, that was directed towards Central Baldwin Middle School. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a juvenile and that juvenile is in custody at this time. The juvenile in custody is believed to be the only person responsible.” Robertsdale Police Department

Principal Phillip Fountain with Central Baldwin Middle sent the following statement Thursday morning.