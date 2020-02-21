Just a drill: Coast Guard, Search and Rescue training exercise Saturday

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Perdido Bay in Lillian will be the home-base for a training exercise Saturday involving the Coast Guard and half a dozen search and rescue teams in Baldwin County.
The exercise will take place between the Lillian Bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway starting at 6 o’clock in the morning and lasting until 1 p.m.
The training exercise will include searches on land, water and air.
The incident command post will be located at the Lillian Boat Launch on Perdido Bay.
