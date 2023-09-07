FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Juniper Street will be closed for several weeks ahead of the Juniper Street extension to Alabama 59 opening, according to a release from the City of Foley.

Contractors are continuing to work on extending Juniper Street from Millin Road to Hwy 59. Non-local traffic will be detoured on Pride Drive to Hwy 59 then out to Hwy 20 and back onto Pride Drive, according to Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich.

There is not a set date for Juniper Street’s closing, however, Jeff Phillips, Foley construction projects manager, said the change will be happening soon. City officials are meeting with contractors to figure out when the detour will begin. The section of Juniper Street is expected to be closed for several months.