GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s officially Summer and that means the Fourth of July is right around the corner. Many cities in Baldwin County will be hosting celebrations and firework shows on and around July 4th.

City of Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores will be hosting a Fireworks show on July 4th starting at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier. Due to construction from damage that happened with Hurricane Sally hit, officials will be shooting the fireworks off from the center of the pier. The City of Gulf Shores officials said this means that the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach and the Gulf State Park are the best places to watch the firework show from.

The Wharf + Orange Beach

The Wharf will host family-friendly activities in the Entertainment District. Come out for kids’ activities from 5 to 9 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

City of Daphne

Officials with the City of Daphne have planned a firework show to celebrate the holiday. The show will take place at Al Trione Sports Complex on July 4th at 9 p.m.

City of Fairhope

The Baldwin Pops Band will be having an Independence Day Concert as part of the City of Fairhope‘s Fourth of July celebration. The event will be held at the Fairhope Pier starting at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

WKRG News 5 will update this story as more celebrations in Mobile County are announced.