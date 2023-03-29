BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG)– Judge William Scully set bond Wednesday morning for the man accused of shooting a person Monday night in Gulf Shores.

Prosecutors asked Scully to set a million-dollar bond for Rafiq Bradley for an attempted murder charge. Gulf Shores Police identified Bradley Tuesday as the man they believe shot someone at least twice outside of Gulf Place.

Bradley is also charged with disorderly conduct, firing into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment. Scully also set bond on those charges for a total bond of $1,065,000.

Prosecutors said at least eight rounds were fired at the victim. They said the victim was running away from Bradley when the shots were fired. The victim was hit at least twice and has since been released from the hospital.

Gulf Shores Police said on Tuesday that a fight between a group of adults and teens lead to the shooting.