Judge orders Bay Minette homeowner to remove flagpole after violating HOA covenants

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A flagpole is no longer standing in Brandon Scott’s front yard in Bay Minette. The centerpiece of his lawn is now vacant. The Canterbury Homeowner’s Association took him to court over covenant violations they say he broke when the flagpole and a statue were placed on his property.

At the advice of his attorney, Brandon isn’t speaking on camera, but he is talking to us about the controversial issue.

“Having to remove our flagpole and soldier kneeling at the cross was a lot more emotional than we thought it would be. The flagpole went up on the day my best friend (which is the closest thing to a sibling I have) returned home after his last active duty tour,” he said in a written statement to WKRG News 5 on Friday.

Court documents filed in Baldwin County order the homeowner to remove the flagpole and “lawn structure” immediately. Those papers were filed June 17th. The homeowner says the flagpole stood in front of his home for 6 years. Brandon is concerned he’s the one with rights being violated and not the other way around.

“The soldier kneeling at the cross was placed at the base of the flagpole to help remind all of us to be praying for our brave men and women fighting for our country and their families that sacrifice so much also,” he continued.

He says he’s not sure what he plans to do next, but he’s “heartbroken” and “confused”. For now, the flagpole and statue of the soldier kneeling are gone.

The HOA has not responded to our request for comment.