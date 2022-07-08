SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Jubilee Jeep Jam is returning for another year in the hopes of raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. So far, $4,000 was raised only a few hours into the event.

Wesley Wright, the founder of Jubilee Jeep Jam, wanted to raise awareness for childhood cancer in a creative way. Wright decided to create the event since he has a deep passion for the popular car brand.

The event started this morning and Wright is proud to say they’re halfway to their goal already. “We opened at about 10 o’clock this morning, I don’t even know what time it is so in about three hours we are already at $4,000,” said Wright.

The event is more than just looking at tricked-out Jeeps, local businesses are set up along with vendors from across the country.

“I have people so far here from Texas, Missouri, Ohio and Maryland, we have pretty much covered every state,” said Wright.

Jeep owners have the opportunity to register their Jeeps in order to compete in different contests spanning this weekend.

The cost to register is $50 and $15 for admission. The event is at The Fort Park 29001 Bass Pro Drive in Spanish Fort. The event will start at 10 a.m. July 8 through July 10. For more information, click the link here.