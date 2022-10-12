DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food.

The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and concludes Sunday, Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. This event will go on rain or shine and is located at W.O. Lott Park 2000 Main Street, Daphne, AL.

In addition to artists, the festival includes the Jubilee Market for local food makers, a kid’s art park sponsored by Bayside Academy and non-stop entertainment throughout both days.

Parking

Patrons can park anywhere along the streets of downtown Daphne. According to the festival’s website, Daphne Elementary is an option along with Daphne City Hall and Christ the King Catholic Church.

Main Street from Randall Avenue to Lea Avenue will be CLOSED from 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

Festival Map

2022 Festival Map (via thejubileefestival.com)

How to get there

From I-10:

Take Exit 35A for US-98 Toward Daphne/Fairhope (10 miles) Turn right onto Main Street/Eastern Shore Trail (just past Publix) (3.8 miles) Parking is available at Daphne Elementary or throughout downtown

From Fairhope:

Head south on US-98 (N Greeno Road) toward Daphne Turn Left on Hwy. 104/Homestead Avenue (0.4 miles) Continue on Eastern Shore Trail/Main Street (4 miles) Parking is available at Christ the King Catholic Church, Daphne City Hall or throughout downtown

Entertainment Schedule

There will be an entertainment stage located in Lott Park with 10 separate acts kicked off by opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. on Saturday. There are five performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

10 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

10:15 a.m. – Singers Exceptional

11 a.m. – Eastern Shore Youth Ballet

11:30 a.m. – DHS Dance Team

12 p.m. – Lynnox

1 p.m. – Jesse Taylor Perry

Sunday

11 a.m. – Susan’s Dance Academy

12 p.m. – Dillon Atwoof

1 p.m. – Classical Ballet Academy and Theatre LLC

2 p.m. – The Studio

3 p.m. – Satin Dogs

Arts and Artists

There will be over 130 local and regional artists showcasing their talents. You can find more on each of the artists and their work on the virtual shop. People can be directed to specific artists’ websites where they can purchase art.

The categories for arts at the festival are:

decorative crafts

functional crafts

jewelry

mixed media

painting

photography

pottery & structure

woodworking

Kids Art Park

Children of all ages will have a chance to make their own art for free. According to the website, the Kids Art Park is “one of the most popular areas of this annual event.”

Children can participate in wooden block sculptures, fish prints, pumpkin painting or freeform art. The festival has added face painting and jewelry making. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

High School Art Competition

The High School Art Exhibit is entering its third year at the festival. Students attending the following high schools can participate:

Daphne High School

Spanish Fort High School

Bayside Academy

St. Michael’s Catholic High School

Bayshore Christian School

home-school students living on the Eastern Shore

“This is an opportunity for high school art students to compete, exhibit their work,” reads the website. “It is also a great way to showcase the wonderful artistic talent found in the high schools located on the Eastern Shore.”