DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food.
The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and concludes Sunday, Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. This event will go on rain or shine and is located at W.O. Lott Park 2000 Main Street, Daphne, AL.
In addition to artists, the festival includes the Jubilee Market for local food makers, a kid’s art park sponsored by Bayside Academy and non-stop entertainment throughout both days.
Parking
Patrons can park anywhere along the streets of downtown Daphne. According to the festival’s website, Daphne Elementary is an option along with Daphne City Hall and Christ the King Catholic Church.
Main Street from Randall Avenue to Lea Avenue will be CLOSED from 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
Festival Map
How to get there
From I-10:
- Take Exit 35A for US-98 Toward Daphne/Fairhope (10 miles)
- Turn right onto Main Street/Eastern Shore Trail (just past Publix) (3.8 miles)
- Parking is available at Daphne Elementary or throughout downtown
From Fairhope:
- Head south on US-98 (N Greeno Road) toward Daphne
- Turn Left on Hwy. 104/Homestead Avenue (0.4 miles)
- Continue on Eastern Shore Trail/Main Street (4 miles)
- Parking is available at Christ the King Catholic Church, Daphne City Hall or throughout downtown
Entertainment Schedule
There will be an entertainment stage located in Lott Park with 10 separate acts kicked off by opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. on Saturday. There are five performances on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
10 a.m. – Opening Ceremony
10:15 a.m. – Singers Exceptional
11 a.m. – Eastern Shore Youth Ballet
11:30 a.m. – DHS Dance Team
12 p.m. – Lynnox
1 p.m. – Jesse Taylor Perry
Sunday
11 a.m. – Susan’s Dance Academy
12 p.m. – Dillon Atwoof
1 p.m. – Classical Ballet Academy and Theatre LLC
2 p.m. – The Studio
3 p.m. – Satin Dogs
Arts and Artists
There will be over 130 local and regional artists showcasing their talents. You can find more on each of the artists and their work on the virtual shop. People can be directed to specific artists’ websites where they can purchase art.
The categories for arts at the festival are:
- decorative crafts
- functional crafts
- jewelry
- mixed media
- painting
- photography
- pottery & structure
- woodworking
Kids Art Park
Children of all ages will have a chance to make their own art for free. According to the website, the Kids Art Park is “one of the most popular areas of this annual event.”
Children can participate in wooden block sculptures, fish prints, pumpkin painting or freeform art. The festival has added face painting and jewelry making. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
High School Art Competition
The High School Art Exhibit is entering its third year at the festival. Students attending the following high schools can participate:
- Daphne High School
- Spanish Fort High School
- Bayside Academy
- St. Michael’s Catholic High School
- Bayshore Christian School
- home-school students living on the Eastern Shore
“This is an opportunity for high school art students to compete, exhibit their work,” reads the website. “It is also a great way to showcase the wonderful artistic talent found in the high schools located on the Eastern Shore.”
