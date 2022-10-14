DAPHNE, Ala.(WKRG)– The Jubilee Festival of Arts, recently named the Tourism Event of the Year by the state tourism department, returns for its 34th year. Art, food trucks and more than 140 artists and vendors looking to sell their goods.

The festival will take place at W.O. Lott Park in downtown Daphne.

Casey Williams, festival president said this festival is something you don’t want miss.

“There is all types of mediums, paintings, sculptures, leather work, just all kinds of different elements of artistry,” said Williams.

Local and regional artists are excited to show off their unique artwork. Teresa Branom, a Foley native, has been doing glass art for a little over a year now and she is excited to showcase it for her first time.

“I do a mixed medium of glass art, it’s three-dimensional,” said Branom.

The festival begins Saturday morning and will go until Sunday evening. Admission is free.

Main Street in Old Towne Daphne will be closed all weekend long and festival organizers advise people to park at City Hall, the Elementary school or anywhere around town.