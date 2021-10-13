Jubilee Festival of Arts planned for Lott Park in Daphne this weekend

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – 2020 was a year Jubilee Festival of Arts organizers won’t soon forget.

“For many of them this was the only festival they were able to keep on their calendar,” said Denise Curtis with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Hurricane Sally last September forced the two-day event into October last year. The COVID-19 pandemic also had an impact on plans, with mask requirements and social distancing required.

“We made a plan to spread out and give everybody room to actually be able to have the festival,” said Curtis.

Fast forward to this year, organizers are keeping the festival in October permanently and adding more artists and vendors than ever before at Lott Park.

“We want to create a safe environment for everyone to come out and experience a little bit of normal,” she added.

This year 133 artists are participating this Saturday and Sunday in the festival. The Jubilee Festival of Arts is just one of a few events moving forward with their plans this year. Organizers canceled the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores this year, concerned with COVID-19. A lot of those vendors were able to showcase their work at Freedom Fest last weekend in Orange Beach. Some of those artists are coming to Daphne this weekend, too.

“We do share some vendors with the Shrimp Festival. We like to make sure we’re supporting the local artist community. We have a ton of local artists, but also many who are traveling from across the country,” continued Curtis.

Main Street in Daphne will close at 5 p.m. Friday night. There is no admission to the festival.