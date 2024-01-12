DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A portion of Johnson Road will close for drainage improvements on Sunday night.

The City of Daphne will close a portion of the road in coordination with building a new Daphne Animal Shelter and providing additional stormwater drainage.

ROAD CLOSURE LOCATION:

The closure is expected to last about two weeks through the evening of Friday, Jan. 26.

Johnson Road will not be accessible between U.S. Highway 98 and the north entrance to Tractor Supply Co., according to the city.

In addition, there will be limited access from Main Street.