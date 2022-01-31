FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joseph Birindelli Jr, a highly decorated war veteran and vocal advocate for veterans, has died. Birindelli was 78-years-old.

Birindelli will be remembered in a special service on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Veterans Memorial Knoll Park in Fairhope. The service will be held at 3 p.m.. Birindelli will be buried at a later date at Arlington National Cemetary.

In the Vietnam War, Birindelli served with the 4th Cavalry and was awarded two Silver Stars and a Bronze star in 1967 and 1968. Afterward, he served 35 years with the US Army Corps of Engineers in the Mobile District.

Birindelli was very active in military affairs. He was a Life Member and the Vice President of the 1st Squadron 4th Cavalry Association, a Life Member of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division, and a Life Member of Military Order of Purple Heart.

Birindelli was also an active member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and was among the team who helped build the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Battleship Park.