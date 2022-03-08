BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Career and Job Fair will be held at the Daphne Civic Center for Baldwin County residents.

The Baldwin County Career and Job Fair will give residents the opportunity to network with employers in the area. Workers from the City of Daphne will also attend the job fair. Representatives include:

Human Resources

Public Works

Daphne Police Department

Daphne Fire Department

Daphne Sports and Recreation

The job fair will be held March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.nm. at the Daphne Civic Center at 2603 US Highway 98. Residents are encouraged to bring a resume to the event.