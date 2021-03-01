Job fair happening Tuesday in Daphne

Bonnie Altwerger sits for a job interview with Jessica Cortes as she looks for part time work at Carter’s Children’s Wear during a job fair in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – People looking for a new job in Baldwin County will get the opportunity to meet with various businesses that are hiring Tuesday in Daphne. The 2021 Baldwin County Career and Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center.

“We are making improvement but still have a way to go in order to get to our pre-COVID historical lows. Knowing the needs of potential employers and with employees in mind, we are excited to offer this “in person” opportunity,” said Eastern Shore Chamber Director of Workforce Development Christina Hellmich. “The most impactful way to regain our quality of life is through meaningful employment. So, you don’t want to miss out,” she added.

There will also be a workshop on Tuesday aimed at “reinventing yourself after COVID-19”.

Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed for an interview. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.