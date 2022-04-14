BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A job fair is happening Thursday in Baldwin County to help fill the teacher void within Baldwin County Public Schools.

The ‘teacher fair’ began at 8:30 a.m. for elementary school candidates. Middle and high school candidates will be able to meet with principals and faculty from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. today. The job fair is being held at the Robertsdale Coliseum.

We’re told there are positions available across the board at various schools.

“We have almost 4,000 employees, but our lane mass is one of the biggest in Alabama. We have over 100 miles from the north end of the county to the south end of the county, so we have lots of students and we need lots of employees,” said Angie Cooke with Baldwin County Public Schools.

Those looking to work within the school system are asked to bring their resume Thursday. Many of the jobs will be posted online next week we’re told, but school officials say this is a good way to meet face to face with principals before you officially apply.