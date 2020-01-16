Job fair happening Thursday in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Job Fair is happening Thursday in Bay Minette.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the John F. Rhodes Civic Center. Employers participating in the job fair include Airbus, City of Bay Minette, Altapointe Health, International Paper and many others.

The full list of employers participating this year can be found below.

The event facility is located at 301 D’Olive Street.

