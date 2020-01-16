Job fair happening Thursday in Bay Minette

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Job Fair is happening Thursday in Bay Minette.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the John F. Rhodes Civic Center. Employers participating in the job fair include Airbus, City of Bay Minette, Altapointe Health, International Paper and many others.

The full list of employers participating this year can be found below.

The event facility is located at 301 D’Olive Street.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories