Job fair happening now at Daphne Civic Center

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you’re looking for a job your search just got a little easier. The Baldwin County Career & Job Fair is happening Tuesday at the Daphne Civic Center.
Doors opened at 9 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m.
Employers from banking, educational services, utilities, healthcare and state agencies are available to speak with potential candidates through the early afternoon.
The Daphne Civic Center is located on Highway 98.
