Job fair happening now at Daphne Civic Center

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you’re looking for a job your search just got a little easier. The Baldwin County Career & Job Fair is happening Tuesday at the Daphne Civic Center.

Doors opened at 9 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m.

Employers from banking, educational services, utilities, healthcare and state agencies are available to speak with potential candidates through the early afternoon.

The Daphne Civic Center is located on Highway 98.

LATEST STORIES: