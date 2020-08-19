Job fair happening in Baldwin County this Saturday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Looking for a job in Baldwin County? Express Employment is holding a weekend job fair this Saturday. The fair will give people already working a chance to find something better as well as benefit those looking to go back to work, and anyone else looking for work.

A variety of openings are available in office services, industrial, skilled trades, general labor, housekeeping, and more.

List of several open jobs include: Warehouse Clerks, Cooks, Forklift Operators, Delivery Drivers, Foremen, Installers, Diesel Mechanics, Office Assistants, Admin Assistants, CNC Machinists, Janitors, Counter Clerks, Stockers, General Laborers, Assemblers, Parking Lot Cleaners, Heavy Equipment Operators, Shrimp Processors, Fabricators, Dishwashers, Maintenance Techs, Truss Builders, Production, Housekeeping and more.

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Express Employment Professionsals in Summeradale, 20210 State Highway 59, Suite 3.

More information can be found on their Facebook page. For additional information, call 251-476-8210 or email jobs.summerdale@expresspros.com.

