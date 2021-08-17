Jimmy Buffet concert at The Wharf pushed back to June 2022

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Jimmy Buffet’s concert at The Wharf in Orange Beach has been moved from September 19, 2021, to June 2, 2022.

Those with tickets to see the Gulf Coast native and country music superstar have two options when it comes to their purchase.

30 days to request a refund on any tickets purchased

Hold on to them for the June 2nd rescehduled date

Two other concerts on Buffett’s tour with The Coral Reefer Band, Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Rogers, Arkansas have been moved to June of 2022 as well.

The Life of the Flip Side tour says all pre-purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.