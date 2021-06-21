Jim Zeigler exploring run for Alabama Governor

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — State Auditor Jim Zeigler may soon announce a run for Alabama governor. Incumbent Kay Ivey may have competition for the Republican nomination.

The Original Oyster House on the Causeway is where Zeigler plans on having his first speech as a potential candidate for governor. In a Facebook message this morning, Zeigler told me he’s putting together an exploratory committee to “test the waters.” Zeigler says he needs to see if he can raise money to get his message out, also claiming he has overwhelming encouragement on social media to run.

Zeigler has been a vocal critic of the Ivey administration. Most recently he railed against the state’s mega-prison plan that saw its financing fall apart. He also spearheaded a campaign to oppose Bayway tolls that eventually killed the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.

He’ll deliver remarks to the Common Sense Campaign Tea Party group at the Original Oyster House on the causeway. The meeting starts at 6 pm. Zeigler expected to speak at about 6:30.

In the Republican field Pastor Dean Odle has already declared he’s running. Another potential challenger is former gubernatorial candidate Tim James.