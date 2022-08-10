FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed they are looking for two people who stole an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers on Aug. 5, according to a release from the FPD.

According to the release, a man and woman described as 35 to 40 years old, walked into the jewelry store at the 3800-block of S. Mackenzie Street on Aug. 5. The two “picked out an undisclosed amount of jewelry with the assistance of a sales clerk,” and then “concealed” the jewelry when one of them “distracted” the sales clerk.

The two left the store without paying. Police said the two suspects could be from Eastern Europe “due to their accents.” The FPD is still looking for the two subject and this remains and active investigation.

If you see these two people or have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to contact Lt. Glenn Hartenstein with the FPD at 251-952-4010.