FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caught on camera Saturday morning at the Classic Jet Aircraft Association, the cockpit roof of a jet flying in the show flung off and the debris hit the airfield. Photographer Montie Mann was there and said no one was hurt.

Classic planes arrived Thursday and started to fly Friday morning. Around 10 Saturday morning, a MiG-15 took off from the Fairhope Airport. Seconds after takeoff, Mann tells WKRG News 5, the cockpit roof flew away.

Mann said the debris landed safely well away from everyone. Mann told us “the airport was quickly grounded until the debris was cleared it.”

Flights continued Saturday afternoon and will continue Sunday morning.