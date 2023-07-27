ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rodeo fans get ready! The 25th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo is coming to Robertsdale Aug. 3 through Aug. 5.

The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation is a nonprofit that provides “programs, services, and resources across Baldwin County communities that supports the social and emotional well-being of our youth when they need it most.” Proceeds from the rodeo support the non-profits mission.

Rodeo-goers will enjoy eight nightly events:

Bareback bronc riding

Saddle bronc riding

Calf roping

Steer wrestling

Break away roping

Barrel racing

Team roping

Bull riding

Gates open every night at 5:30 p.m.. The main rodeo action starts at 8 p.m. Child will enjoy pre-rodeo fun with face-painting, play tattoos, an inflatable bounce house, inflatable obstacle course and games.

The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation was established in memory of Jennifer Claire Moore, a 16-year-old high school student who tragically lost her life to suicide in 1997.