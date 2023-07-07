GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — 60 days into sea turtle nesting season and right on cue jellyfish have arrived along the Gulf Coast, a perfect treat for baby sea turtles.

Jellyfish can be mesmerizing to watch but don’t get too close. “There was a group of them, like two or three,” said Vinny Bradford visiting from Tennessee. “They came up and I got hit on the back of my thigh and lower on my leg.”

Their size might fool you but their sting packs a punch. “It hurt,” said Adly Cook in Gulf Shores on vacation. “It was like a bad sting. It didn’t last too long, I mean, it lasted a couple of days but then it went away.”

Purple flags warn of the presence of dangerous marine life.

Purple flags warn of the presence of jellyfish along Alabama beaches Friday and while bad for swimmers the timing of their arrival couldn’t be more perfect.

“It’s about the same time the turtles are hatching and that’s a really good food source for the turtles,” said naturalist Kelly Reetz with Alabama Gulf State Park.

Once a turtle lays her eggs, it takes about 60 days for the young ones to hatch. That should start later this month. “I think it is very convenient that the jellyfish come in about the same time the turtles are nesting and the babies are hatching,” said Reetz. “But, really it’s the warm water that causes the jellyfish, the currents in the water to bring them to our shores.”

Almost as soon as they arrive the tides will take them away but not before leaving a lasting impression for some, “It’s made me more watchful for sure,” and a nice first meal for baby sea turtles.

So far there are about 80 sea turtle nests on Alabama beaches. The nesting season last through October.