Jeff Sessions calls pending impeachment vote “abuse of process”

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trying to get his old job back in the U.S. Senate and so far he seems to be doing a pretty good.

A poll commissioned by the Sessions campaign found Sessions leading the contenders by 44 percent of voters followed by Tommy Tuberville with 21 percent, U.S. Congressman Bradley Byrne with 14 percent and Roy Moore with 7 percent. Twelve percent of voters polled were still undecided.

Sessions says he feels good about the campaign and is getting a lot of positive feedback. What he is not feeling good about is the impeachment vote against President Trump expected Wednesday. “This is an abuse of the process,” said Session at a campaign stop in Fairhope. “It’s deeply disappointing the democrats are proceeding with it. I think most people are shocked there’s no evidence, not even a crime that’s been asserted. So I think maybe the democrats think they are hurting Trump. I think they’re hurting the country and they very well could be hurting themselves.”

He believes President Trump will be re-elected next year and when that happens he says he wants to be there to help finish the job started four years ago, including a border wall and immigration reform.

LATEST STORIES: