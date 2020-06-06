Jeff Sessions addressing Baldwin County Republicans Saturday morning

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former US Attorney General and current Republican Senate Candidate Jeff Sessions is making another stop in Baldwin County. According to a news release from Sessions campaign, he’ll be the featured speaker at the Baldwin County GOP’s monthly Coffee Club meeting.

That’s at 8 Saturday morning at Mama Lou’s restaurant on Pine Street in Robertsdale. Sessions has been making the rounds in the area this week. Last Wednesday Sessions met with Baldwin County Officials and business owners. Two weeks ago Sessions fought back against another tweet from President Trump that was critical of him. Sessions responded writing in part that the people of Alabama will decide the Senate race and President Trump was “damn fortunate” he recused himself from the Russia investigation and said it led to Donald Trump’s eventual exoneration.

Sessions faces former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican runoff for the party’s nomination for US Senate. Tuberville has been leading in polls and has received the endorsement of President Trump.