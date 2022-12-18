DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) In this season of caring a little girl got a special gift in Daphne. A recent diagnosis prevented her from attending a Christmas parade a few weeks ago. So they brought the parade to her.

As far as the eye could see, more than a hundred jeeps snaked through a Daphne neighborhood decked out in holiday lights and sounds of the season.

All of this for Andie Kate Mason. Just weeks ago she was a happy-go-lucky 3-year-old. Now she is a cancer patient diagnosed earlier this month with leukemia.

“I love them and if I could take this away I would,” says Shannon Richardson who has known Andie Kate’s mom since kindergarten. “Going to see Santa and sitting on Santa’s lap and telling Santa what you want for Christmas is always a big thing they are not going to get to do that,” says Richardson.

Since Andie Kate couldn’t go to Santa, they brought Santa to her and all those Jeeps too. “We just want to do what we can to bring a little happiness, a little bit of joy in any way that we can even if it’s just as simple as driving by,” says Matt Pursell with Southland Jeepers Club.

The word went out through Gulf Coast Jeep Events and before you knew it a parade was born. “We thought this was a way that we could bring Christmas to them,” says Richardson.