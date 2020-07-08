JCMF Professional Rodeo at Foley Horse Arena canceled

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — This year’s Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The rodeo was set to take place in August at the Foley Horse Arena.

The rodeo was set to take place in August at the Foley Horse Arena.

The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation staff, board of directors, PeerHelpers program Coordinators and Peer Helpers announce with deep sadness and heavy hearts the cancellation of the 23rd Annual JCMF Professional Rodeo that was scheduled to take place August 6-8, 2020 at the City of Foley Horse Arena. This staple community event is the major fundraiser of The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation, so this is not a decision that we have taken lightly.

Our main concern is the health and safety for our event staff, student and adult volunteers, contestants, patrons, and supporters. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus and in line with recent “safer at home” orders by Governor Kay Ivey, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation.

The Foundation is fully aware of the rising mental health needs in our community and are taking this opportunity to focus our attention on the 20-21 school year. We are in the process of creating more tools and resources to better equip all students in Baldwin County especially in light of the new challenges they will be facing upon their return to school and/or virtual learning.

With your support, we can continue our mission of providing youth with the knowledge, resources and confidence to successfully navigate the pressures of day-to-day life issues and excel into adulthood. Our PeerHelpers program consists of two components that address Tier1 and Tier2 of the School-Based Mental Health Model. Tier 1 is addressed through the K-12 all student prevention curriculum called P.A.T.H. – Prevention & Awareness for Total Health. The Tier 2 layer to identify and support at-risk students is done through our peer-to-peer support component, Peer Helpers. Peer Helpers is an evidence-based program which improves school climate and culture as well as meets the needs of individual students. Please consider making a financial contribution to support our focus on youth mental health and wellness. Together WE can make 2021 the best yet for our local students!

Please contact us at 251.971.3633 if you have any concerns or questions.