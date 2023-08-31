DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — JBT Power in Daphne and Semmes was honored as the Alabama Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association on Wednesday afternoon.

The award was presented by Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown to JBT Power owner and President Gregg Wood as well as sales manager Ben Wood.

Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Casey Williams nominated JBT Power, which was one of 86 businesses nominated.

Of the 57 entries submitted submitted, a panel of independent judges chose JBT Power as the winner.

“The Alabama Retail Association this year will honor 12 retail businesses with operations in 13 Alabama cities as Retailers of the Year,” the ARA website reads.

For more information and the full list of winners, check out the Alabama Retail Association website.