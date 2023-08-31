SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Jack Stone’s celebration of life is set for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Faith Family Fellowship and will be open to the public, according to Stone’s parents.

Stone passed away at the age of 6 years old after a battle with with Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy, a rare form of epilepsy, since birth.

Faith Family Fellowship is located at 7100 Spanish Fort Blvd. in Spanish Fort.

“If Jack impacted or inspired your life, we would feel honored to have your attendance,” the message read.

The Stone family has requested that all those who plan to attend to wear purple for epilepsy awareness or bright, vibrant colors that Jack would love.

The service will be live streamed for all friends and family who are unable to attend.

The celebration is being organized by Hughes Funeral Home and Crematory.