MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - During the days after a storm hits, the sounds of chainsaws and generators become a normalcy. SunSouth in West Mobile opened at 6 AM and saw over 100 people come through their doors within just a couple of hours to get the supplies they need.

Robert Smith, Sales Manager at SunSouth says, “We pretty much sold out on chains saws this morning and chains. Gas cans, mixed fuel.....we actually sold out of generators two days ago before the storm hit so it’s been pretty hectic.” SunSouth has a shipment of 50 or so chainsaws that should be coming in Thursday afternoon and also a shipment of at least 22 generators that should be in on Friday.