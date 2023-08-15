FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction began Tuesday for an $18 million residence facility for more than 600 seasonal workers.

Work began Tuesday on the International Resident hall on Koniar Way. The workers are needed by the South Baldwin hospitality industry, and the facility is set to open in Foley “by the start of the 2024 tourist season,” according to a release from the city of Foley.

The first phase will end with the completion of two 37,500-square foot buildings to house the workers under the J-1 Visa program. There are four planned phases already.

“Eventually, hopefully this campus will go to 2,400 people,” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “It is strategically located near OWA, near Tanger, near our businesses downtown and also, we have great transportation to even serve the businesses south of us.”

The mayor went on to say there will be other projects around the facility such as lighting, a sidewalk and a pickleball court across the street to give the workers a better living experience.

The city of Foley provided the land where the facility is being built. The mayor said South Baldwin County businesses need another 6,000 workers to fill positions throughout the summer.

The city of Foley is partnered with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and Holtz Companies for the project.

“We’ve all navigated through the turbulent times of COVID, and we’re all having issues with workforce development,” President and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Stephanie Bryan said. “Housing is a key component and a necessity that people need in the hospitality and tourism industry in order to provide that great experience, and I think with this J-1 project that’s exactly what we will do.”

According to the release, the apartments will be “dormitory-style” with each one including beds for four people, a bathroom, kitchen area, refrigerator and microwave oven for $150 a week.

“The federal J-1 Visa program provides opportunities for international candidates to work in the United States on a temporary basis,” the release reads. “In 2022, more than 96,000 students took part in the program working on a summer or seasonal basis.”