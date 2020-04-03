‘I’ve had a wonderful life:’ surprise 100th birthday parade in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) At first, Charlene Anderson wasn’t sure what was going on.

“Oh, my word they’re still coming?” But as a caravan of cars continued to pour into her neighborhood, most decked out with balloons and happy birthday signs.

“I’m just amazed,” she says sitting in the driveway of her home. “My word this is wonderful!” She soon realized, this was all for her.

Friends, family, total strangers acknowledging her 100th birthday. “I’ve had a wonderful life,” she says, “A happy marriage and I’m just happy to be here.”

All the birthday hugs will have to wait because of the coronavirus. She says she is OK with that. These days celebrating even 100 years is a little more challenging but still so important even from a distance.

