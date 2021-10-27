‘It’s the most we’ve ever had’: Baldwin Co. Sheriff, other agencies looking to fill open positions

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – If you’ve ever thought about a job in law enforcement, now may be a good time to apply.

“We currently have with our sheriff’s office over 20 positions in our corrections center for a corrections officer and we still have about a half dozen positions for deputy sheriff,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

Mack said the jobs are open, and so far these positions have been tough to fill for a variety of reasons.

“It’s the most we’ve ever had. It’s the most open positions I think that we’ve ever had certainly since I’ve been sheriff. That’s why we’ve had to do a lot of different things. We’ve expanded our recruitment effort,” he explained.

Some longtime employees retired this year, which added to the staffing problems. But Sheriff Mack says other factors have contributed to the recent shortage, too.

“We also had some additional positions that were approved by the county commission. However, we’ve also had difficulty in filling some of those positions because of the amount of qualified applicants we’ve had apply,” said Mack.

The lack of help has hit smaller departments in Baldwin County, too. Places like Summerdale Police Department are looking to hire new officers. They currently have two positions open, and for a department that size, it’s a noticeable difference.

Mack said right now the lack of employees at the BCSO hasn’t caused much disruption, but it’s something he’s watching closely.

“If the numbers were to drop we probably would have to make some adjustments, but right now we’ve been able to handle it. The key is now, like everything in Baldwin County, is just keeping up with the growth and meeting the increase in need that we have here in the county,” he continued.

Mack said you don’t need experience for all of the available jobs. You can receive some of the training once you’ve been hired.