It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Fairhope!

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off the holiday season in Fairhope Thursday night.

A switch was flipped at 6:00 lighting up the trees lining the streets downtown. There was even a little “snow,” which always makes it feel like Christmas.



There was music, including carolers, and cookies, hot chocolate and other snacks everywhere you turned. Mrs. Claus was even there passing out candy canes and taking children‘s Christmas lists to take to Santa when she goes back to the North Pole.



It was a lot to take in! Some little ones just couldn’t quite keep their eyes open. Other children couldn’t get enough!



The lights will be on through Christmas, and this is something you should absolutely see for yourself if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit!



Merry Christmas!

LATEST STORIES: