“It’s a blessing” OWA free admission weekend bringing hope post Sally

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Park at OWA’s free admission weekend is bringing rays of hope to Gulf Coast residents post-Hurricane Sally.

The Park at OWA has been quiet for the past few weeks due to Hurricane Sally forcing a shutdown. This weekend they are holding free admission for residents to get people’s minds off of it and offer up something fun for the whole family. “We just wanted to do something for everybody in this region who suffered from Hurricane Sally and just let them come out and have a good time,” said Steve Honeycutt, Park Manager.

The turnout on Saturday was huge, in fact, they reached capacity at the Park. Those park goers continually thanking employees through it all. “We just wanted to do something for everybody in this region who suffered from Hurricane Sally and just let them come out and have a good time,” Honeycutt said.

Those visiting the park say it means more than some know. Rolonnia Walker visited with her whole family. She said, “I’m currently out of work and she is really the only one working, my wife and so it’s really hard for us to be able to do this and so for it to be free it’s a blessing. With this many people who were effected, it’s definitely a little ray of sunshine.”

The Park is holding this free admission deal through the weekend.

