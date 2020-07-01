Island Wing Company in Gulf Shores temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Island Wing Company Grill and Bar in Gulf Shores is closed until July 2 becase a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant said on it’s Facebook page Tuesday that it will be professionally cleaned and sanitized, and when it reopens, employees will continue to wear masks.

See the full statement below:

To protect our staff, customers and the community. IWC Gulf Shores will be closed until July 2 due to a staff member testing positive for Covid-19. The restaurant will be professionally cleaned and sanitized. We here at IWC take this very serious. When we reopen, we will continue to wear masks and follow health code guidelines.We wish everyone safe and hope to see you on July. 2. IWC Management

