ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It is officially Spring and the weather is heating up at the perfect time. Hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists are lining the Gulf Coast to soak up the sun during Spring Break and family vacations. One of the most frequently asked questions is: Can I drink alcohol on the beach?

According to OBAwebsite.com, drinking alcohol is allowed on the beach, but glass containers are prohibited.

More rules and regulations:

Tents larger than 12 ft x 12 ft are not allowed

No open fires

Fishing on the beach is allowed, but shark fishing is prohibited

Metal detecting is allowed

No camping

Drones are prohibited

