GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It is officially Spring and the weather is heating up at the perfect time. Hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists are lining the Gulf Coast to soak up the sun during Spring Break and family vacations. One of the most frequently asked questions is: Can I drink alcohol on the beach?

WKRG broke down the rules and regulations for alcohol on beaches in Gulf Shores.

According to gulfshoresal.gov, alcohol is NOT permitted on the beaches. There are plenty of other prohibited items to make sure you are aware of ahead of your beach trip.

No glass or breakable containers

No tents/canopies

No tobacco

No motorized vehivles

No digging holes deeper than 12 inches

No fires or grills

No fireworks

No drones

No solicitation

One other interesting thing not permitted in Gulf Shores are beach weddings. Weddings are NOT allowed on the Gulf Shores Public Beaches. You can, however, have a wedding on a private beach in which you have confirmed with the owner it is allowed.