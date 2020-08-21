Investigators say obscene photos of children found on Foley teacher’s phone

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 continues to uncover details surrounding the arrest of Foley High School teacher Chris Bridges.

“There were several electronic devices that were seized from Mr. Bridges. In particular, a couple of cell phones and also some home computers,” Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office told us Friday morning.

It’s what investigators found on one of those phones that led to the arrest Thursday.

“Photographic images of children under 17 engaged in various acts that constitute obscene matter,” Cadenhead said.

Bridges has worked at Foley High School for over 20 years. Investigators confirm the photos weren’t found on school property. Bridges was arrested at his home in Gulf Shores.

“He was cooperative. He has a family and everyone was cooperative, but he didn’t make any statements to us at the time,” he added.

The Baldwin County Public School System placed the teacher on administrative leave and has no comment during the investigation.

Bridges was arrested on three counts of possession of obscene matter.

“Right now that’s what the charges are, the images that were on that phone. But again, we’ll continue to look through the other electronic devices he had that also include computers and additional phones,” added Cadenhead.

Bridges has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.

