Investigators release identities of victims in Elberta double homicide

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before sunrise, a gruesome discovery. “A newspaper delivery person was out and about this morning came across the two victims and notified police.”





The victims are identified as Joshua Carroll and Ryan Frazier both from Seattle, Washington. They were working in Baldwin County as part of the recovery effort from Hurricane Sally according to the Commander of the Baldiwn County Major Crimes Unit, Lt. Andre Reid. “They are working as a lineman crew or something to that effect. They both install cable and or fiber optic cable so they are actually down here doing some contract work.”

Both men had been shot. Their bodies left in the road on County Road 95 and Fitzpatrick Road. Invesitgators are looking into the possibility they were shot somewhere else and dumped at that location. “They can’t speak for themselves,” says Reid. “Anyone who has worked with them, seen them on job sites, knows where they normally hangout, where they live contact us and help us paint a better picture of who these guys were, what they were doing and probably who they were with.”

No motive has been determined or at least released at this time.

