BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The case is closed on a police shooting of a Bay Minette man last summer. WKRG News 5 has confirmed the investigation into the police shooting of Otis French, Jr. by a Bay Minette Police officer last August has been completed.

According to sources close to the investigation, no wrongdoing was found. The shooting we are told was deemed justified.

The officer involved has never been publicly identified, nor have specifics of the investigation from the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit or the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, which reviewed the case, been made public.

In August 2022, Otis French Jr. was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. The initial investigation indicated French assaulted the officer, grabbed his taser, and used it against the officer before being shot and killed.

In the more than seven months since French was killed, there have been marches and constant pressure on officials with the city and investigators to release the body cam footage of the shooting. That has not happened.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. As of February of this year, that officer was not performing any patrol duty in the city, according to the Mayor’s office.

In the weeks since the case was closed the French family, city leaders and investigators have met several times. The French family has retained an attorney.