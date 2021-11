Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation is underway into a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday night in Daphne.

BCSO says shots were fired into a home on Pollard Road and no one was hurt.

No one has been arrested at this time.