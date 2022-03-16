FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A major intersection in downtown Fairhope will close next week for infrastructure updates. The closure is expected to last for about 45 days. WKRG News 5 has been reporting on the updates since they began.

The Fairhope Avenue and Church Street intersection will close Sunday night, March 20 immediately following the end of the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival.

Major intersection in downtown Fairhope to close Monday, March 21 for infrastructure updates.

The city said only passenger vehicles will be allowed on Fairhope Avenue between Section Street and Summit Street. Large trucks will not be allowed on Fairhope Avenue between Section Street and Summit Street during the closure. Officials have a plan in place for delivery drivers who need to access businesses in the area.

If there are any questions related to deliveries you’re asked to call 251-990-0113.

We’re told sidewalks will remain open during the road closures.