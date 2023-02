FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The intersection of County Road 12 and Twin Beech Road will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 16, until December 13, for a new roundabout, according to a Facebook post from the Fairhope Police Department.

The construction will begin at 9 a.m., on Thursday.

“Please note that weather delays may affect projected impasse dates,” reads the post.

You are encouraged to use the light green detour routes provided below for driving.